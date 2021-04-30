Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Moniker Confirmed Officially

Samsung is all set to launch its most-awaited Galaxy S21 FE smartphone in the global market. The handset has already appeared on major certifications sites. The benchmarking sites reveal some of the vital information about the smartphone. Recently, popular tipster OneLeak has also shared some leaked renders of the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE, which suggests that the phone will sport a similar design to the Galaxy S21. Now in the latest development, the handset has been spotted on Samsung’s official Mexican website revealing the existence of the phone. Let’s have a closer look at the new leak.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is not a secret from anyone; the entire world knows that the company is working on it, and soon it will launch the phone. The smartphone was first spotted by GalaxyClub on the Samsung official website. It seems that the company officials have accidentally listed the handset on the Mexican Samsung website, and considering that, we can expect that the launch is going to happen soon. The listing only confirmed the moniker of the handset; apart from that, the official listing didn’t confirm anything about the specifications of the Galaxy S21 FE.

Going with the previous leaks, the smartphone is rumoured to launch with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 chipset. The Galaxy S21 FE might ship with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box on top of OneUI 3.1 skin.

So far, there is no information about the camera sensor of the handset available on the web. However, we can expect that the Galaxy S21 FE might pack a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 12MP primary camera + 12MP ultra-wide lens + 8MP 2x telephoto lens along with an LED flash. The handset is expected to launch in Gray, Pink, Violet, Light Green, and White colour shade.