Reliance Jio ARPU Drops to Rs 138.2 for Q4 FY21

Reliance Jio recorded a net addition of 15.4 million subscribers during the last quarter of FY21

By April 30th, 2021 AT 8:47 PM
  • Reliance Jio
  • Technology News
    • 1 Comment

    Reliance Jio ARPU

    Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) recently released its earnings report for the FY2020-21. The conglomerate highlighted the performance of its subsidiary Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), in the report. One of the highlights of the report was Jio’s falling average revenue per user (ARPU) for the last quarter of FY21.

    The ARPU of India’s number one telco fell to Rs 138.2 from the previous quarter’s Rs 151. This is a significant fall owing to the removal of Interconnect Usage Charges (IUC) from January 1, 2021. However, a big positive for the telco was a reduced subscriber churn rate of 1.26%.

    Reliance Jio Added 15.4 Million Net Subscribers During Q4 FY21

    Reliance Jio recorded a net addition of 15.4 million subscribers during the last quarter of FY21. The gross subscriber addition of the telco for the entire FY21 was 99.3 million. At the end of the financial year, Jio had a subscriber base of 426.2 million users, which is by far the largest by any telco in India. Jio added 37.9 million net subscribers during the year.

    The total data traffic during the last quarter of FY21 was 1,668 crore GB which signifies a 26.7% YoY growth. The average consumption of data per user stood at 13.3GB per month, which is lower than Airtel’s 16.7GB per month.

    The total voice traffic during the last quarter of FY21 was 103,290 crore minutes signifying a YoY growth of 17.9%. The average call consumption by the users stood at 823 minutes per month during the last quarter.

    Reliance Jio’s subscriber addition rate has taken a hit during FY21, with Airtel adding more users for consecutive months. The telco’s JioPhone 2021 offer might accelerate the subscriber addition for the company in Q1 FY22.

    Reliance Jio Made a Net Profit of Rs 3,508 Crore in Q4 FY21

    Reliance Jio registered EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation) of Rs 8,573 crore (36.3% YoY growth) and made a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,508 crore in the last quarter of FY21, which is 75.5% more on a YoY basis from the Rs 2,379 crore recorded in FY20.

    Further, for the entire FY21, Jio registered an EBITDA of Rs 32,359 crore, and its net profit for the year stood at Rs 12,537 crore.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    1 Comment
    newest
    oldest most voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio ARPU Drops to Rs 138.2 for Q4 FY21

    Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) recently released its earnings report for the FY2020-21. The conglomerate highlighted the performance of its subsidiary...

    module-4-img

    OnePlus Nord N100 and Nord N10 5G Might Launch In India

    OnePlus decided to change things up for 2020, with the company shifting its focus, which was earlier set on its...

    module-4-img

    Users Need to Switch Off WiFi When Not Using Internet For This Reason

    Internet disruptions along with blocking access to social media platforms have turned into “knee-jerk responses to protests or civil unrest...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Steps For Selecting the Right Broadband Service Provider

    module-4-img

    BSNL 4G VoLTE Service is Already Available in Select Cities of India

    module-4-img

    Broadband Buying Guide: Entry-Level Work From Home High Speed Plans

    module-4-img

    Qualcomm and Vodafone to Collaborate for Open-RAN Development