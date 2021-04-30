Reliance Jio ARPU Drops to Rs 138.2 for Q4 FY21

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) recently released its earnings report for the FY2020-21. The conglomerate highlighted the performance of its subsidiary Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), in the report. One of the highlights of the report was Jio’s falling average revenue per user (ARPU) for the last quarter of FY21.

The ARPU of India’s number one telco fell to Rs 138.2 from the previous quarter’s Rs 151. This is a significant fall owing to the removal of Interconnect Usage Charges (IUC) from January 1, 2021. However, a big positive for the telco was a reduced subscriber churn rate of 1.26%.

Reliance Jio Added 15.4 Million Net Subscribers During Q4 FY21

Reliance Jio recorded a net addition of 15.4 million subscribers during the last quarter of FY21. The gross subscriber addition of the telco for the entire FY21 was 99.3 million. At the end of the financial year, Jio had a subscriber base of 426.2 million users, which is by far the largest by any telco in India. Jio added 37.9 million net subscribers during the year.

The total data traffic during the last quarter of FY21 was 1,668 crore GB which signifies a 26.7% YoY growth. The average consumption of data per user stood at 13.3GB per month, which is lower than Airtel’s 16.7GB per month.

The total voice traffic during the last quarter of FY21 was 103,290 crore minutes signifying a YoY growth of 17.9%. The average call consumption by the users stood at 823 minutes per month during the last quarter.

Reliance Jio’s subscriber addition rate has taken a hit during FY21, with Airtel adding more users for consecutive months. The telco’s JioPhone 2021 offer might accelerate the subscriber addition for the company in Q1 FY22.

Reliance Jio Made a Net Profit of Rs 3,508 Crore in Q4 FY21

Reliance Jio registered EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation) of Rs 8,573 crore (36.3% YoY growth) and made a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,508 crore in the last quarter of FY21, which is 75.5% more on a YoY basis from the Rs 2,379 crore recorded in FY20.

Further, for the entire FY21, Jio registered an EBITDA of Rs 32,359 crore, and its net profit for the year stood at Rs 12,537 crore.