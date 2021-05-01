BSNL, Vi, Jio and Airtel Popular 4G Data Plans for May 2021

Indian operators offer a ton of prepaid 4G data plans to their users. Thus users have a plethora of options at their disposal which can be very hard to choose from since users don’t really understand which plan would be best for them. To make it easier for you to choose your next prepaid plan, today, we are listing all the popular 4G data plans for May 2021.

We will include plans from all the operators of the country, including Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Vodafone Idea (Vi), Reliance Jio, and Bharti Airtel. All of the operators offer 4G data plans ranging from 28 days in validity to a whole year. We will list all the plans that will bring a lot of value to you and fulfil your needs.

Reliance Jio Popular 4G Data Plans

There are four plans from Reliance Jio on our popular 4G data plans list. These plans cost Rs 199, Rs 555, Rs 599, and Rs 2,399. All of the plans come with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and a complimentary subscription to the Jio apps. What differs between these plans is the data benefits and their validity period.

The Rs 199 plan comes for 28 days and offers 1.5GB of daily data to the users. The Rs 555 plan also offers 1.5GB daily data but comes for 84 days. As for the Rs 599 and Rs 2,399 plans, both the plans come with 2GB daily data, where the Rs 599 plan comes for 84 days, and the Rs 2,399 plan comes for 365 days.

Vodafone Idea Popular 4G Data Plans

Vodafone Idea popular 4G data plans cost Rs 149, Rs 449, Rs 801, and Rs 2,399. Again, all the plans come with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day benefit except for the Rs 149 plan, which comes with a total of 300 SMS.

The Rs 149 plan offers 3GB total data (+1GB through the Vi app/web recharge) to the users for 28 days. The Rs 449 plan offers users the ‘Binge all Night’ and ‘Double Data’ offer, meaning the users get 4GB daily data for 56 days with this plan.

The Rs 801 plan comes with 3GB daily data plus 48GB bonus data for 84 days. Vi clubs this 4G data plan with Binge all Night and Weekend Data Rollover offer. Further, users get a free subscription of the Disney+ Hotstar VIP with this plan.

Lastly, the Rs 2,399 plan comes for 365 days and offers users 1.5GB of daily data along with a free subscription of ZEE5 Premium. Users also get the Binge all Night and Weekend Data Rollover offer with this plan. All of the plans mentioned above come with free access to Vi Movies & TV app.

Bharti Airtel Popular 4G Data Plans

Bharti Airtel’s popular 4G data plans cost Rs 199, Rs 399, Rs 598, Rs 2,498. The Rs 199 plan offers users 1GB of daily data for 28 days. The Rs 399 and Rs 598 plan both offer 1.5GB daily data but for 56 days and 84 days, respectively. Lastly, the Rs 2,498 plan offers users 2GB daily data for 365 days.

All the plans come with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day along with Airtel Thanks benefits and a free Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition trial of 1 month.

BSNL Popular 4G Data Plans

BSNL’s popular 4G data plans are STV 187, Plan 365, STV 599, and BSNL 2399. The STV 187 costs Rs 187 and comes for 28 days with 2GB daily data. The Plan 365 comes for Rs 365 and also offers 2GB daily data for 60 days. Further, the STV 599 costs Rs 599 and comes with a validity of 90 days and 5GB daily data. Lastly, the BSNL 2399 plan comes for Rs 2,399 and offers users 3GB daily data for 365 days.

There is unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day included with each of the plans. However, the Rs 365 and Rs 2,399 plan come with additional benefits such as free tune and Lokdhum content.