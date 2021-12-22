Soundcore Infini Soundbar With 2.1 Speaker Setup, 100W Output Launched in India

With the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an increased demand for in-home entertainment devices, and the latest to join this array is Soundcore’s Infini soundbar.

Soundcore, a leading player in audio technology, has launched its new Budget Soundbar Infini in India. Soundcore Infini soundbar promises a cinematic experience with its built-in bass port design and soundscape. It has a sleek design and comes in premium black finishing, making it an aesthetically appealing soundbar for most households.

Soundcore Infini soundbar with 100W specifications

In terms of specifications, the Soundcore Infini soundbar has 100W RMS, provides a 360-degree balanced sound and deep Bass for movies, music, and other entertainment sessions. It comes embedded with dual subwoofers and mid-range drivers. The tweeters are paired with dual bass reflex ports to work in tandem with built-in amplifiers.

Additionally, the soundbar is equipped with three content modes — movie, music and dialogue, enabling customized acoustics for a rich experience. Switch to the sound, depending on the mood, whether with pulsating Bass or well-measured Balanced mode.

According to Soundcore, the new Soundcore Infini soundbar is compatible with TVs, PCs, smartphones, laptops, and tablets. It can be connected via digital optical, digital coaxial, or AUX connections and wirelessly via Bluetooth version 4.2. Additionally, the soundbar supports dual control, enabling remote and built-in buttons to conveniently control the volume, sound modes, and switching between wired and wireless connections.

Soundcore Infini soundbar comes with 18 months warranty and measures 88 cm x 9 cm x 5.6 cm in terms of width, height and depth. The device comes with a price tag of Rs 9,999, nearly Rs 5000 lesser than its pro version. It is available for purchase only on Flipkart in India. There are some bank offers that can fetch the buyer some discounts. One is a 10% discount from an American Express card, and another is a 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards.

A pro version of the same –Soundcore Infini soundbar with 120W — is also available on Flipkart at Rs 14,999.