Soundcore Infini Soundbar With 2.1 Speaker Setup, 100W Output Launched in India

Reported by Ria Lakshman 0

Soundcore Infini soundbar with 100W output is one of the budget launches in 100W soundbar category, offering multiple content modes, dual control and enhanced bass response. It comes in black colour and is sold via Flipkart in India.

Highlights:

  • Soundcore Infini soundbar features dual subwoofers and bass ports that work in conjunction with BassUp technology
  • The user can conveniently control the device via the remote or built-in buttons.
  • It uses optical, digital coaxial, or AUX cables to connect to your TV.

Follow Us

Soundcore

With the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an increased demand for in-home entertainment devices, and the latest to join this array is Soundcore’s Infini soundbar.

Soundcore, a leading player in audio technology, has launched its new Budget Soundbar Infini in India. Soundcore Infini soundbar promises a cinematic experience with its built-in bass port design and soundscape. It has a sleek design and comes in premium black finishing, making it an aesthetically appealing soundbar for most households.

Soundcore Infini soundbar with 100W specifications

In terms of specifications, the Soundcore Infini soundbar has 100W RMS, provides a 360-degree balanced sound and deep Bass for movies, music, and other entertainment sessions. It comes embedded with dual subwoofers and mid-range drivers. The tweeters are paired with dual bass reflex ports to work in tandem with built-in amplifiers.

Additionally, the soundbar is equipped with three content modes — movie, music and dialogue, enabling customized acoustics for a rich experience. Switch to the sound, depending on the mood, whether with pulsating Bass or well-measured Balanced mode.

According to Soundcore, the new Soundcore Infini soundbar is compatible with TVs, PCs, smartphones, laptops, and tablets. It can be connected via digital optical, digital coaxial, or AUX connections and wirelessly via Bluetooth version 4.2. Additionally, the soundbar supports dual control, enabling remote and built-in buttons to conveniently control the volume, sound modes, and switching between wired and wireless connections.

Soundcore Infini soundbar comes with 18 months warranty and measures 88 cm x 9 cm x 5.6 cm in terms of width, height and depth. The device comes with a price tag of Rs 9,999, nearly Rs 5000 lesser than its pro version. It is available for purchase only on Flipkart in India. There are some bank offers that can fetch the buyer some discounts. One is a 10% discount from an American Express card, and another is a 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards.

A pro version of the same –Soundcore Infini soundbar with 120W — is also available on Flipkart at Rs 14,999.

 

Reported By

Reporter

An astute writer with a track record in writing and publishing content for various industries, Ria brings on board her wealth of experience in journalism and love for technology to TelecomTalk. When not writing or reading, she spends a copious amount of time daydreaming and finding obscure Japanese folklore on the internet.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

Pan India Spectrum Details

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

DTH Satellites in India

Soundcore Infini Soundbar With 2.1 Speaker Setup, 100W Output Launched in India

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments