iQOO 9 Could Feature a Samsung GN5 50MP Primary Camera, 120W Fast-Charging

Several rumours in the past have hinted towards the launch of the new smartphone iQOO 9 which has made it one of the most awaited devices to arrive from Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO. The handset is expected to be unveiled with another model of the same series – iQOO 9 Pro. iQOO could be the next in line to launch its smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset following the suit of other devices such as Xiaomi 12 series launching on December 28 and Realme GT2 Pro launching on January 4. New specifications for the upcoming iQOO 9 have emerged and are mentioned below.

iQOO 9 Expected Specifications

The upcoming iQOO 9 series is expected to come featuring a 6.78-inch AMOLED E5 display made by Samsung and will have a Full-HD+ resolution with a 120Hz of refresh rate. The iQOO 9 Pro on the other hand is expected to feature a 2K display just like its predecessor as further details about the handset hasn’t been revealed. In addition to this iQOO 9 may come with a second-generation independent display chip, two stereo speakers, and a dual X-axis linear motor.

As mentioned above, the device is most probably going to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. iQOO 9 is expected to backed by a 4650mAh battery which will be supported by 120W fast charge technology. It is also speculated that the smartphone may have 8GB of RAM. New rumours have also suggested some information about the camera of the device. The base model of the iQOO 9 series is expected to feature the in-house micro-gimbal OIS support and is speculated to feature a Samsung GN5 primary camera of 50MP.

As far as the arrival of the device is considered, it is expected that both iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro will be launched together as a part of the iQOO 9 Series. The launch timeline of the devices is expected to be in the first quarter of 2022, probably in the month of February. The iQOO 9 Pro model as well is expected to feature 4700mAH battery backup and 120W fast charge technology according to the rumours. This would mean that both the devices in the series will have the same battery specs. . The Pro model could also feature 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage space internally. More information on the highly anticipated handsets is expected to arrive soon along with official confirmation from the makers.