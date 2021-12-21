Xiaomi 12 Series to Launch on December 28, Poster Reveal and Specifications

After months of rumours, finally, we have a launch date for Xiaomi’s next flagship Xiaomi 12 series of smartphones. Xiaomi 12 Series is all set to make its debut on December 28 in China and the smartphones will be available to the consumers, however, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer hasn’t made an official announcement as to how many devices there will be in the Xiaomi 12 lineup. Earlier reports have suggested that the series will include Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12 Ultra smartphones. It is to be noted that Xiaomi 12 Series will be a successor to Mi 11 series from Xiaomi.

Details About Xiaomi 12 Series

The announcement has been made by Xiaomi as the company took over Weibo to release a poster with an image of Chinese athlete Su Bingtian and a December 28 launch date. No additional details were provided by the company regarding the devices in the series and also no images for the smartphones were released. However, various details in regards to the devices of the Xiaomi 12 Series have surfaced in the past.

It has been confirmed by the manufacturer previously that Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro will feature Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. Earlier, Xiaomi 12 base model or standard edition was spotted at the 3C certification site. The listing had revealed that the device might offer 67W fast charge technology. Another leak had suggested that the handset may pack a 5000mAh battery. Xiaomi 12 is also expected to feature a triple rear camera setup and it has been earlier revealed that the handset could feature a 50MP primary rear camera. The device will also have a dual-LED flash and is expected to have a hole-punch design for the selfie camera.

The design details suggest that the device could feature a curved full HD+ display. The Xiaomi 12 could also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. For the charging technology mentioned above, the device might have a USB Type-C fast charge port and wireless charging as well. Xiaomi 12 could launch with Android 12-based MIUI 13 based on the speculations made previously.