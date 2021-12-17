Xiaomi 12 Series New Leaks Suggest Price and Specifications for Standard Xiaomi 12

As reported quite a few times, Xiaomi is all getting ready to launch its latest flagship series in the month of December – the Xiaomi 12 series. As per the rumours, the Xiaomi 12 series is expected to include six smartphones in the lineup – Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Ultra, Xiaomi 12 Lite and Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom. There have been various leaks and a lot of speculations have been made regarding the models of the upcoming series. Now according to the latest rumours, new information has surfaced about the base model of the Xiaomi 12 series. A render of the device has also surfaced suggesting design aspects of the handset.

Rumoured Specifications and Price Details of Xiaomi 12

One of the major spottings of the Xiaomi 12 base model or standard edition was at the 3C certification site. The listing had revealed that the device might offer 67W fast charge technology. Another leak has suggested that the handset may pack a 5000mAh battery. However, the recent leak has revealed details about the design of the device. Xiaomi 12 Standard Edition is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup and it has been earlier revealed that the handset could feature a 50MP primary rear camera. The device will also have a dual-LED flash and is expected to have a hole-punch design for the selfie camera.

Several rumours have emerged in the past in regards to Xiaomi 12. If these rumours are to be believed the Xiaomi 12, is said to operate on Snapdragon SM8450 which is expected to be Snapdragon 898, although it is also the possibility that vanilla Xiaomi 12 could also come with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The design details suggest that the device could feature a curved full HD+ display. Xiaomi 12 base model could also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. For the charging technology mentioned above, the device might have a USB Type-C fast charge port and wireless charging as well.

As far as the price of the device is concerned, the 5G enabled Xiaomi 12 Standard Edition could start at a retail price of Rs 69,990 which is the same as the price of Xiaomi 11 Ultra launched earlier in 2021.