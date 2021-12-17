MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC Better than Snapdragon 8 Gen1 in Some Benchmarking Tests

In a recent development, one of the leading chipmakers in the market, MediaTek, had launched its latest and most powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC for smartphones previously this week. The new chipset from Taiwan based company is expected to power a number of high-end devices next year. Now, MediaTek has officially revealed the benchmarking results of its latest chipset, which offer some interesting results.

MediaTek Benchmarking Results

MediaTek took over the Chinese microblogging website Weibo and posted a video there revealing benchmarking details of its latest chipset. The tests have shown that MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC has been through benchmarking sites which include AnTuTu, Geekbench, PCMark and more. The result from benchmarking site AnTuTu revealed the latest chipset from MediaTek has scored a total of 1,017,488 points which is very close to the high-end chipset from Qualcomm – Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC. The latter had a similar score at the same benchmarking site revealed in previous reports.

Things take a turn when it comes to Geekbench results. On Geekbench 5, the latest chipset from MediaTek managed to have a score of 1273 points on single-core tests, whereas, on multi-core tests, the chipset had a score of 4324 points which is quite surprising. Even though the single-core test results were good enough, the multi-core test is where the SoC took away the game as even the high-end chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen1 had a score of around 3800-3900 points on the same benchmarking site. When it comes to the PCMark benchmarking site, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC scored a total of 17,573 points on the Work 3.0 performance test. This is again higher than Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen1 score of 16,858 revealed in reports earlier this month.

To sum it up, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset is a very powerful SoC that is capable of competing in the flagship market against Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful chip. MediaTek chipsets have always been known for their affordability aspect in the chip market, but the company introducing chips in the mid-range and flagship sectors of the market as well is going to raise the stakes. In a recent report, it was also revealed that MediaTek has been taking up Qualcomm’s market share and now even leads the market in terms of 4G LTE SoCs.