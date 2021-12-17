Ericsson Helps DNB Launch 5G Network in Malaysia

Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), wholly-owned by the Mister of Finance, Malaysia, has announced the commercial availability of 5G networks in the country. Ericsson has deployed the 5G network of DNB after it was selected by the DNB for becoming the sole 5G network equipment provider in July this year.

Areas including Cyberjaya, Kuala Lumpur, and Putrajaya will see get to see commercial 5G services coming to life. By the end of 2022, DNB and Ericsson plan to reach over 40% coverage of 5G networks in the populated areas with a further aim of covering 80% of the populated areas with 5G networks by the end of 2024.

Mobile Network Operators (MNO) Are Getting 5G for Free in Malaysia

DNB is offering its 5G services at no cost to all the MNOs in the country integrated into the DNB network until Q1, 2022.

David Hägerbro, Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka & Bangladesh, said, DNB will be able to deliver a world-class 5G network and experience for the users living in Malaysia with the ultra-low latency and reliability of the networks. Hägerbro added that for 5G to be successful in Malaysia, Ericsson and DNB are addressing the key factors such as customer experience, affordability, and security.

To ensure that the radio access network can be shared by the six telecom operators, Ericsson will be using advanced solutions like Multi-Operator Core Networks using the 5G Radio Resource Partitioning feature. This will enable the six operators to each have their own core for creating differentiation.

Hägerbro said that security is one of the cornerstones of Ericsson and the 5G network that the company has been building in Malaysia is resilient, trustworthy, and secure from day one.

Ericsson will also be bringing together partners across ecosystems for collaborating to ensure that Malaysia gets the full value out of 5G networks, said Hägerbro. Ericsson says 5G is going to be the most important platform for innovation.

Nunzio Mirtillo, Head of Ericsson South East Asia, Oceania, and India, said Ericsson is completely committed to helping DNB with its 5G project in Malaysia because the company believes in the value that Malaysia will get out of it. Mirtillo added that Ericsson would ensure that the DNB network isn’t just a showcase of 5G experience in the region but also becomes a shining example of innovation across the world to show what the technology can offer.