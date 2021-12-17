MediaTek Ahead of Qualcomm in Q3 Again in Smartphone SoC Market

MediaTek is once again leading the processor market for smartphones as it has witnessed an increased share of 40% in the third quarter of 2021. The company has been growing continuously for a while and has made it difficult for Qualcomm to take back its top position in the market. However, the latter still is in the lead when it comes to the 5G modem market. Qualcomm has been making growth month-on-month and year-on-year basis when it comes to chip shipments for smartphones thanks to its strategy of dual sourcing from foundries.

The Chipset Market Share

The reports have informed that because of the high demand of 4G chipsets from MediaTek and its competitive 5G, the company’s share has gone up to 40% in the third quarter from 33% last year during the same timeline. It has been reported that Taiwan based company saw its major share growth due to the low-mid segment of 5G SoCs, however, 4G SoCs have also helped the company to grow its market share.

Talking about Qualcomm, the company on the contrary has lost 1% of its market share to 27% in the quarter according to the reports. However, the chipmaker has made a 9% growth sequentially because of dual sourcing from foundries. As far as SoC shipment from the company is considered, it grew both on a month-on-month and year-on-year basis. One of the research analysts said that Qualcomm witnesses a high demand for its 5G SoCs both for its high-end 8 series and affordable 4 series. This along with the fact that the company won the 5G baseband modem chipset in the Apple iPhone 13 series has taken the entity to the top of the 5G baseband market with a 62% share.

After MediaTek and Qualcomm, Apple has been able to successfully retain its third position in the market share, reports suggest. The Cupertino based giant managed to raise its market share by 3% and now has a total of 15% share in the SoC market. The company is expected to grow even further in the fourth quarter credit to the launch of the iPhone 13 series, however, the chipset shortage may become a barrier to the significant growth of the company in the chip market.