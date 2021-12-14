Vodafone, Ericsson Launch New 5G Lab

Ericsson and Vodafone have together launched a new 5G lab in Spain. The lab is being called Vodafone 5G Lab, and it is meant for the startup ecosystem for developing services and applications for the 5G technology. In a joint statement, the companies said that this partnership would enable the quality of the 5G ecosystem in the Spanish market to go up. A solid 5G ecosystem will further enable the enterprises to get the best connectivity and 5G access for all the future project developments (from design to execution).

Developers Will Get 5G Speed to Develop New 5G Use Cases

With the launch of the Vodafone 5G Lab in Spain, now developers in the country will get access to 5G network speed for developing new 5G use cases for both the enterprise as well as the consumer sector. According to the expectations of both the companies, over 200 developers and software companies will be utilising the lab in the first year alone.

The Vodafone 5G Lab in Spain is powered by the new Ericsson Cloud-Native 5G Core. The 5G network inside the lab is running independently of the existing 4G network enabling network slicing along with improving the stability and performance of the network.

The 5G lab is also said to maintain a continuous calendar of events, workshops, roadshows, and challenges for helping startups and small businesses/companies which are just starting out and most of this will be conducted online to ensure maximum reach throughout the country.

Marta de Pablos, Head of Strategic Marketing for 5G, Vodafone Spain, said the new lab aims to become a fundamental co-creation space for developing a new generation of applications and services that the company’s customers will be able to access in the future. According to Pablos, this is a very important step forward for the company.

The Vodafone 5G Lab, with the power of 5G networks, will certainly open up new opportunities for the enterprises and consumers in Spain.