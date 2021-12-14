Netflix Gets a Price Cut in India

One of the most popular over-the-top (OTT) platforms in India, Netflix has become cheaper. All of the platform’s plans have seen a price cut. Interestingly, this comes at a time when its major competitor, Amazon Prime Video’s price has been increased as the cost of Prime Subscription has gone up.

Netflix New Price in India

The base plan for mobile users that used to come for Rs 199 is now available for Rs 149. Further, the Basic, Standard, and Premium plans will now be available for Rs 199, Rs 499, and Rs 649 instead of Rs 499, Rs 649, and Rs 799.

These are steep price cuts and an unprecedented move from Netflix. No one was expecting the price of the Netflix subscription plans to go down. But at the same time, it makes sense as well since the competition in the OTT industry was growing at a rapid pace.

With the Rs 149 plan, users get good video quality in 480p and can only play the content on mobile devices. With the Rs 199 plan, video quality is again good in 480p but you can watch it across multiple devices such as phones, tablets, computers, and TV.

The Rs 499 plan offers users the ability to watch content in full HD resolution (1080p) across several devices such as phones, tablets, computers, and TV. Lastly, with the Rs 649 plan, users can watch content in the best quality at 4K+ HDR across phone, tablet, computer, and TV.

But not all content is available in all sorts of resolutions. Further, note that with the Premium plan, Netflix can be accessed on four different devices at the same time, 2 devices with a standard plan, and 1 device with a basic and mobile plan.

A price cut from Netflix seems like a really good thing as every other subscription was getting expensive. This might give Netflix the much-needed push in capturing a larger subscriber market share.