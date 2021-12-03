Netflix Brings Three New Games for Android Users

In the recent development of events, Netflix has added three new games on its platform for Android. Netflix now has a total of 10 games with the addition of the new Wonderputt Forever, Kittens, and Dominoes Café. The platform already provides seven games to the users which include Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, Teeter Up, Asphalt Xtreme, and Bowling Ballers. It is to be noted that all these games are downloadable and playable for free for all Netflix subscribers without any additional cost. It is expected that Netflix might bring these games to the iOS platform soon.

Accessing These Games and Scenario for iOS users

The recent reports have confirmed that these games have been added to Netflix’s platform for Android. The three new games Wonderputt Forever, Kittens, and Dominoes Café can be downloaded via the play store. Users can also find Asphalt Xtreme and Balling Ballers on the play store and reportedly these two games were added a couple of weeks ago.

On the Netflix app for mobile, dedicated rows or tabs have been created for these games which users can access quite seamlessly. Another way to access this game is to select the categories menu on a tablet and then users can download the selected games via Google Play Store. Subscribers can also directly search for the games on Google Play Store and download them after which the games will be available on the Netflix app automatically and can be directly accessed through it.

As reported earlier, for iOS devices, Netflix has been providing an all-in-one experience within Netflix where customers can enjoy everything at one place, however, the changes have been coming in because of the mandate set by Apple. The entity will now be compelled to provide all its games offered through its gaming service on the App Store for users to download and install. According to a report from Bloomberg, the guidelines provided by Apple have been updated to stop apps of this kind from being on App Store. Every game released on the app needs to be enlisted separately by the developers on a different app on the App Store in order to comply with Apple’s guidelines.