Samsung Galaxy S21 FE May Launch in India in January

Although the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is still awaited, leaks of the device are plenty in the market. The probable cause of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE not being launched yet after its earlier variant Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was launched in September is being speculated because of the shortage of chips worldwide due to which manufacturers around the world have been facing supply constraints. The recent leak reveals possible launch date for the device in India.

Information on Device and Specifications

According to a recent report from 91mobiles, the device can be launched in India in the near timeline of its global launch. This would mean that the device can witness its Indian launch in the month of January. It was earlier reported that, although Samsung has made no official announcements, it is speculations suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may be unveiled in next year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) which will begin from January 5 in Las Vegas. Rumours suggest that the device will be available in limited numbers due to the ongoing chip shortage as mentioned above.

Talking about the specs of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE series, it is being speculated that the device might have a similar look as of Samsung Galaxy S21 series. The upcoming device by Samsung is likely to have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. The processor of the device on the other hand is tipped to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC or Samsung manufactured Exynos 2100 chipsets. Claims suggest that Exynos 2100 chipset will be available in Indian devices whereas Snapdragon 888 SoC will be available on devices shipped to the USA.

As far as storage space is concerned, the device will have two variants – one with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and another with 8GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage. Moreover, it is expected that the device will be backed by a 4380mAh battery which will support 25W fast charging technology.

It is rumoured that the device will have a triple rear camera setup which will consist of a 64MP primary sensor, which may be complemented with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Moreover, the device might have a 32MP selfie shooter. Sources also suggest that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be available in White, Black, Pink, and Green colour options in India.