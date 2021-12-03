COAI Says Intra Circle Roaming to Help Cyclone Affected Users

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has issued a statement according to which intra circle roaming will be started to ensure that mobile phone users can switch between the telecom service providers (TSPs) if their primary or native service provider is affected.

COAI is an industry body that represents all the private telecom operators in India, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea.

The industry body said that it is working closely with the infrastructure providers (IPs), local state authorities, and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to mitigate the impact of cyclone JAWAD on India’s telecom networks.

TSPs Have Deployed Additional Cell on Wheels (CoW) for Supporting Telecom Sites

S P Kochhar, DG, COAI, said the telecom operators have deployed additional Cell on Wheels (CoW) to ensure that networks stay live. During cyclones, network and site damage is a common occurrence, and thus CoW will help with keeping people connected during difficult times.

Further, COAI confirmed that the TSPs and their original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have deployed extra workforce to speed up the work of protecting and restoring the telecom infrastructure.

The telecom sites will run without the presence of grid supply with the help of backup batteries and diesel so that connectivity services can continue seamlessly. The COAI and its members are working to ensure that all the network services can be restored across the coastal districts of Orissa, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh (AP) at the earliest.

Due to the cyclone, multiple telecom sites must have been damaged, and with the extra workforce on the field, TSPs and the OEMs can work faster to bring the regular networks back to life. Connectivity in today’s age has become of prime importance, and that is why speedy recovery of networks is necessary to ensure that people don’t feel disconnected from the outside world.

COAI further said that it is working in close coordination with the NDMA and their teams to help with the situation.