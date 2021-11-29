Government Has to Reduce 5G Spectrum Base Price by 60-70%: COAI

The Cellular Operators’ Association of India (COAI) has requested to reduce the base price of 5G airwaves by 60-70% in a letter sent to the government. According to an ET Telecom report, the letter sent a week ago claims that reducing cost will help the telecom service providers make better participation, failing which not many takers would be there for the airwaves.

The 5G spectrum auctions are expected to be conducted in April-May 2022. The current base price stands at Rs 492 crore for a unit of 5G spectrum in the 3.3-3.6 GHz band. The price is deemed expensive compared to the rates offered in countries like Korea, the USA, UK and Italy.

5G trials continue

The telecom service providers are currently testing 5G use cases on the allotted spectrum. Airtel recently tested 5G in the 700 MHz band airwaves, and Reliance Jio is conducting trials using its own 5G stack and is testing various use cases. Vodafone Idea is another brand that recently shared the 5G network use cases of trials conducted in Pune, Maharashtra, and Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Vi associated with Ericsson and Nokia, and a few Indian start-ups for the purpose.

All bands currently in use for 4G is viable for offering 5G services. But now, India has earmarked the 3300-3600 MHz band for the next-generation services. 5G launch is widely expected to be launched by the end of 2022.

6G Technology to be final by 2024

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Communication has announced that India can expect 6G connectivity standards by the end of 2023. If the announcement becomes a reality by the said timeline, India will be at the forefront of the game. The comments on the telecom-related aspects and specifically on fast connectivity standards of 5G and 6G have been made by Minister of Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw while speaking on ‘New Technology and the Green Economy: Two Trends Shaping a New India?’.