Reliance Jio Multi or Advance Recharge Terms and Conditions

Reliance Jio, India’s number one telecom operator, on November 28, announced prepaid tariff hikes. The telco said that it would be raising the tariffs of its select prepaid plans from December 1, 2021. However, customers have two days to recharge with the lower prepaid tariffs in advance to save money. Reliance Jio arguably offers the best multi recharge or advance recharge facility to the users.

Reliance Jio Multi Recharge, How to Do and What You Should Know

First of all, note that there’s no limit to how many advance or multi recharges you can do with Jio’s prepaid plans. The telco in its website has mentioned that users can make unlimited advance recharges.

Not just that, but Jio will allow users to recharge with any plan they want to recharge with. So, for example, if a user is in the Rs 555 plan currently, which offers 84 days of service validity along with 1.5GB daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling, and his/her plan is ending on December 10, then that user can make a recharge with the Rs 555 plan or any other unlimited plan of his/her choice.

Users can recharge in advance with all the unlimited data prepaid plans available on the website of telco. They can first recharge with the Rs 555 plan in advance, then maybe switch it up to the Rs 598 plan, which offers entirely different benefits, then again recharge in advance with the third plan of Rs 249, and so on.

All the plans that the user has recharged with in advance will be available on the telco’s mobile app as queued. Users can advance recharge for up to ten years, fifty years in advance; there’s no stopping them. But one shouldn’t go with that kind of move. It would be a wise thing to recharge with a yearly plan right now if anyone can because that will save users a lot of money right away.