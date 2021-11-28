Reliance Jio Announces Prepaid Tariff Hike After Airtel, Vi



Reliance Jio has also announced a prepaid tariff hike after similar announcements from Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi). The telco has, however, kept the prepaid plans the cheapest in the industry, which will help in growing subscriber market share further. This tariff hike will help Reliance Jio in increasing its average revenue per user (ARPU) figure substantially. Not all the plans have received a hike, but most of the popular ones have.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans With Increased Tariffs from December 1, 2021

Reliance Jio will increase the tariffs of its prepaid plans from December 1, 2021. As you can see above, the JioPhone plan worth Rs 75 currently will cost Rs 91 and will offer 3GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 50 SMS.

The unlimited plan of Rs 129 will cost Rs 155 and offer 2GB monthly data, unlimited voice calling, and 300 SMS which is slightly cheaper than Airtel’s and Jio’s base prepaid plans with SMS benefits.

Two of the most popular Reliance Jio prepaid plans of the telco, which come with 84 days of validity —Rs 555 and Rs 599 — will be available for Rs 666 and Rs 719 after the tariff hikes kick in. In comparison to the same plans from Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi), Jio’s plans are significantly cheaper.

The Rs 2399 plan, which offers 365 days of validity, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day, will be available for Rs 2897 from December 1, 2021. Three of the data vouchers, including the Rs 51, Rs 101, and Rs 251 vouchers, will be available for Rs 61, Rs 121, and Rs 301 after the tariff hikes are implemented by Reliance Jio.

A total of 15 prepaid plans from Reliance Jio have received a price hike that will be visible to the customers of the telco from December 1, 2021. Jio has maintained its position as the telco offering the cheapest plans in the industry.