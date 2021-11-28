TRAI Should Look at Expensive Base SMS Plans of Vi, Airtel: Telecom Watchdog

Telecom Watchdog, a non-profit organisation (NGO), said that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) must look at the base prepaid tariffs that offer SMS benefits to consumers. The NGO wrote a letter to the regulator calling out the prepaid tariff hikes from Vodafone Idea (Vi), resulting in the base prepaid tariff with SMS benefit becoming the Rs 179 plan. Telecom Watchdog said that this tariff was very high compared to the competition.

Anil Kumar, Founder, Telecom Watchdog, later told TelecomTalk that this problem also extends to Airtel’s tariffs. Vodafone Idea had implemented a tariff hike on November 25, while Bharti Airtel implemented it a day later on November 26.

Telecom Watchdog Looks After Consumer Interests, Asks Why SMS Plans Should be So Expensive

Both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are offering their prepaid plans with SMS benefits starting at Rs 179. Kumar said that due to such expensive plans, people are losing out on the ability to send port-out SMSes.

For porting out, an SMS needs to be sent to TRAI’s central number - 1900. But people who can only afford base plans of either Vi or Airtel, which comes for Rs 99.

Kumar said since SMSes doesn’t cost this high, what is the need to keep the price of SMS plans so high? According to Kumar, this is a simple move from the telcos to restrict users from porting out to other networks. This is a serious issue that needs to be addressed by TRAI.

This is a question of consumer interest. It is not just that the SMS plans have become way too expensive for a large number of Indians, but also that is the mechanism in place for porting out the right one? TRAI needs to bring in a better mechanism that allows users to comfortably port out to their choice of the network without worrying about the costs involved.