Broadband Plans from Major ISPs With Streaming Benefits

The Internet Service Providers in the country have been providing lots of exciting offers to attract a wider user base. Even though customers always want the most cost-effective plan, it's always a cherry on the top when they get additional benefits with the plans. Most of the ISPs provide streaming benefits to their customers with their high-priced data plans. Not only do these plans provide high-speed internet but also access to OTT platforms where customers can enjoy a wide variety of content alongside other benefits. In this article, we are going to look at some of these plans from a few ISPs in the country.

JioFiber – 999 Plan

JioFiber provides a 150 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 999 per month. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Using the 150 Mbps plan from JioFiber, customers can get access to smooth and seamless internet across multiple devices. Along with high-speed internet, users also get subscriptions to Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms, including Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar, among 12 others. It is to be noted that the piece for this plan is excluding GST, and it will be charged when users opt for this plan.

Airtel’s ‘Entertainment’ Pack

Airtel has revamped its plans and the service provided by them to attract users in an already very competitive market. With Airtel Xstream Fiber, the users are in for a better, enhanced, and faster daily broadband connection experience as it provides a Fiber optic internet connection. Airtel allows one of the fastest broadband connections, and users can get the ‘Entertainment’ pack which provides 200 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 999 exclusive of taxes.

Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. Airtel also provides ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its broadband plans which in this case includes subscriptions to OTT platforms including Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar, along with Wynk Music. This is also Airtel’s bestselling plan.

OTT Offers from Excitel

Excitel uses its European technology to provide a high-speed and consistent internet connection for its users. It offers various plans according to the different needs of its consumers. However, Excitel offers OTT subscriptions to four major platforms, including ZEE5 Premium, Voot Select, Eros Now, and ShemarooMe, only if the customers go for the 300 Mbps plan for a minimum of three months. The 300 Mbps plan from Excitel comes at different price tags and durations so as to cater to user convenience.

Users can get the plan for three months, four months, six months, nine months, and 12 months for Rs 752, Rs 636, Rs 600, Rs 533, and Rs 499, respectively. All these prices are on a monthly basis and are exclusive of taxes. Moreover, the plans from Excitel are truly unlimited, and no FUP data limit is levied upon.