BSNL Worthy Prepaid Plans Under Rs 300

The government-owned telecommunications company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) provides a variety of prepaid plans for its customers to choose from. The telecom giant provides plans at various different price tags so that it can have a larger user base. The offers provided by BSNL are both cost-effective and sometimes high priced but with better benefits. In this article, however, we are going to have a look at some of the prepaid plans provided by BSNL that cost less than Rs 300 and are yet quite effective.

The Prepaid Plans Under Rs 300

The first and foremost plan that should make the list is the STV_49 by BSNL, which comes with a validity period of 24 days. This cheap plan provides 100 minutes of calling and charges 45 paise per minute beyond the set limit. Users can also get access to a total of 2GB of data along with 100 minutes of calling at just Rs 49.

The second very attractive plan from BSNL is its STV_118. The plan comes at the cost of Rs 118 and provides unlimited calling for a validity period of 26 days. Moreover, the pack offers 500MB of data every day till the end of the pack validity. The speed gets reduced to 40 kbps once the daily data limit is reached.

The next plan from BSNL that makes this list is the Voice_135. This pack from BSNL is strictly a voice calling plan and offers no data. Users get access to 1440 minutes of on-net/off-net calling with this plan at the price of Rs 135.

The fourth plan that is worth mentioning is a month-long plan from BSNL and is called STV_147. The STV_147 plan comes with a validity period of 30 days and provides an unlimited calling feature to its users. Additionally, the plan also offers 10GB of total data and free access to BSNL Tunes at the cost of Rs 147.

The next plan on the list is definitely worth mentioning as it provides a lot of benefits at the cost of Rs 247. With the STV_247 plan from BSNL, alongside unlimited calling options and 100 SMS every day, users also get a total of 50GB of high-speed data, beyond which users also get data at a speed of 80 Kbps. The plan also offers access to BSNL Tunes and a subscription to Eros Now.

Lastly, just under Rs 300, BSNL offers a plan called STV_298. This plan comes with a validity of 56 calendar days and offers unlimited voice calling at Rs 298. Moreover, users also get 1GB of data every day and unlimited data at 40 Kbps after the set limit. The user also gets access to 100 SMS every day and a 56-day subscription to Eros Now entertainment platform.