Airtel Digital TV Revenues Jump 6% YoY in September Quarter

Airtel Digital TV, the Direct-to-Home (DTH) arm of Bharti Airtel, has reported a 6% growth in quarterly revenues for the quarter ending September FY22. Airtel Digital TV reported total revenues to be Rs 797.9 crore, which is 6% higher compared to Rs 954.8 crore in the same quarter last year. During the previous quarter (ending June), Airtel Digital TV had reported revenues to be Rs 809.5 crore. So while the September quarter saw revenue growth for Airtel on a yearly basis, it was in the negative on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

Airtel Digital TV EBITDA Down 1% YoY in September Quarter

According to an Exchange4media report, the earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the DTH operator fell by 1% YoY basis in the September quarter to Rs 531.4 crore (last year, it was Rs 535.1 crore). Even compared to the previous quarter’s EBITDA of Rs 542.1 crore, this quarter was in the negative.

The earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to Rs 220.4 crore this September quarter compared to Rs 294.5 crore in the same quarter last year. As for the previous quarter (ending June), Airtel Digital TV had an EBIT of Rs 269.9 crore.

In the September quarter, Airtel Digital TV incurred a capital expenditure of Rs 257.9 crore. The customer base saw positive growth over the last year. Airtel Digital TV had 18 million subscribers at the end of Q2 FY22 compared to 17.4 million users at the end of Q2 FY21.

Bharti Airtel offers DTH services PAN-India and is also offering users a recently launched service called ‘Airtel Black’. With Airtel Black, not only DTH, but the company will even bundle postpaid mobile and fiber broadband services for the users.

Airtel Digital TV currently offers 667 channels to the users, which include 85 HD channels. The DTH operator offers a range of Set-Top Boxes (STBs). You can check them out by going to the company’s website.