Airtel Digital TV HD STB With 132 Channels Available for Rs 1692

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

The Airtel Digital TV under an offer can be purchased for Rs 1692 which includes a 10% discount. The original cost of the STB is Rs 1500.

Airtel Digital TV

Bharti Airtel’s Direct-to-Home (DTH) service arm, Airtel Digital TV, is offering its Set-Top Box (STB) for a mere price of Rs 1,500. But that is not all the cost that a consumer has to pay when he/she purchases a new STB from the company. Users also need to recharge with a channel pack if they want to keep the STB active. So the company also allows users to purchase a channel pack when they are paying for the STB. Moreover, Airtel Digital TV is offering a 10% discount to users if they are purchasing the HD STB online.

Airtel Digital TV HD STB Price

The Airtel Digital TV under an offer can be purchased for Rs 1692, which includes a 10% discount. The original cost of the STB was Rs 1500. On top of that, you can add a channel pack of Rs 356 per month. This channel pack comes included with 132 channels. The cost of Rs 356 also includes Rs 153 network capacity fee (NCF).

So the total cost of the plan becomes Rs 1500 + Rs 356, which is Rs 1856. However, after applying the 10% discount, the price drops to Rs 1,692. Further, the company offers a 1-year warranty worth Rs 100 absolutely for free.

Airtel Digital TV HD STB Features

There isn’t a lot that you will get with the Airtel Digital TV HD STB. Of course, you will be able to view HD channels. At the same time, the HD STB enables Dolby Digital Sound, which will allow you to get a completely enhanced viewing experience. Users can also record their favourite content and play it later.

If you want to go for an even better option and have extra capacity to spend, you can check out Airtel Digital TV’s Android STB, namely, Xstream Box. Click here for knowing about all the Xstream Box plans available in the market today.

