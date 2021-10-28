Airtel Xstream Box Upgrade Plans Come Bundled With OTT Benefits

Bharti Airtel’s Direct-to-Home (DTH) arm, Airtel Digital TV, is offering customers multiple upgrade plans with its Android Set-Top Box (STB) - Xstream Box. There are a total of three upgrade plans that users can choose from. All of the plans come with year long-OTT benefits and are economical. The Airtel Xstream Box will allow users to directly stream over-the-top (OTT) content from platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and more. There is also an in-built Chromecast so that you can conveniently cast the screen of your smartphone in your TV.

Airtel Xstream Box Upgrade Plans

As mentioned above, Bharti Airtel is offering three upgrade plans to the users. The first plan comes for Rs 3049, followed by the Rs 2999 and Rs 2949 plans.

With the Rs 3049 plan, users will get an Xstream Box from the company along with a free subscription to two OTT platforms, including ZEE5 Premium and Disney+ Hotstar, for one year.

Further, with the Rs 2999 plan, there will be an Xstream Box included but with a single OTT benefit of Amazon Prime Video for one year. Lastly, with the Rs 2949 plan, users will get the Xstream Box with a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar for one year. Note that you will have to pay an additional charge of Rs 250 for the installation of the connection.

The company has limited these offers or plans of Xstream Box upgrade to select cities including - Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Panchkula, Chandigarh, and Mohali.

However, the Xstream Box is available for customers across the country for a nominal cost of Rs 2,499. Its competitor, Tata Sky Binge+, is also available for the same cost. However, with Xstream Box, you can stream content from Netflix which you can’t do with the Tata Sky Binge+ STB.