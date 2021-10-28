Airtel Asks to Recharge in 24 Hours or Lose Smartphone Offer

Bharti Airtel had recently rolled out a new smartphone offer for the users wherein the telco would offer them a cash benefit of Rs 6,000 if they followed all the terms and conditions of the offer. But to get the benefit of the offer, users need to keep recharging with the Rs 249 plan or more continuously for 3 years or 36 months. So what constitutes a continuous recharge? The telco wants users to keep recharging with an eligible plan within 24 hours of the current plan’s expiration. If users don’t do this, it won’t be considered a continuous recharge and the benefits won’t be offered. There’s more to this.

First of all, the offer is only applicable on smartphones that have been purchased on October 8, 2021, or after that. The handset purchased should be a 4G Android device only. Users will have a 30-day window to recharge with an eligible recharge plan after upgrading to the new 4G smartphone. If the users take more time than this, the offer will not be applicable to them.

The start date for the offer will be the first time the user makes an eligible recharge. The cashback will be offered to the users in two tranches. If the users have continuously recharged with an eligible plan for 18 months, Rs 2,000 will be credited to the Airtel Payments Bank account of the user. Further, on the completion of 36 months, the user will receive the leftover amount which is Rs 4,000 into his/her Airtel Payments Bank account. The cashback amount will take up to 90 days for reaching the user’s account. Note that all the eligible users will be sent a communication from the company to opt for the cashback offer and they will have 15 days to accept it.

Users who don’t already have an Airtel Payments Bank account will be required to make one. If you are wondering which smartphones are eligible for the cashback offer from Bharti Airtel, refer to the tables below.

Bharti Airtel Is Offering Cashback Offer on Purchase of These Smartphones

Bharti Airtel will be offering a cashback offer on the purchase of select smartphones. All of the devices are Android phones only. Brands such as Xiaomi, Vivo, Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Tecno, Nokia, Infinix, Itel, Lenovo, Lava, and Motorola have been included by Airtel under its cashback offer. This will help with the further proliferation of 4G devices in India and would also help the telco in earning more out of each of its customers.

Refer to the table below for knowing about smartphones that are eligible for the Airtel cashback offer.