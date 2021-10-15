Airtel Payments Bank Allowing Users to Invest in Gold for Just Rs 1

Airtel Payments Bank, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel had earlier announced that users could purchase digital gold directly through the Airtel Thanks mobile application of the company. This Navratri, if you have been thinking about purchase gold, Airtel Payments Bank can help you do that from the comfort of your home.

Airtel Payments Bank had earlier announced the launch of ‘DigiGold’. The company had launched ‘DigiGold’ in partnership with ‘SafeGold’, a leading provider of digital gold. With the help of DigiGold, Airtel Payments Bank customers can easily invest in 24K digital gold.

Airtel Payments Bank Customers Having Savings Account Can Only Invest in DigiGold

It is worth noting that Airtel Payments Bank customers who have a savings account can only invest in DigiGold. People who are eligible to invest don’t have to worry about giving a fixed minimum amount to the company for making their investment. Users can start by investing an amount as low as Rs 1.

This is great since here users get the flexibility and full control in their investment amounts. The company promises that it will deliver only pure gold as per international standards to the customers.

Further, there are no hidden costs for the customers. Airtel Payments Bank ensures that customers get a fair price for their investments. So whatever price you get inside Airtel Payments Bank’s platform is what you will get in the market as well, there’s no disparity.

Lastly, the investments that you make are completely safe. According to Airtel Payments Bank, the gold of the customers is kept in 100% insured and secure Brink’s vault. There are no extra charges for keeping the gold of the customers safe. So if you want to start investing in 24K digital gold this Navratri, just make a savings account with the Airtel Payments Bank. There are other features of the Airtel Payments Bank which you should look at.