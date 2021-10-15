BSNL Offering Bharat Fibre Customers 4 Months of Free Service

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is now offering fiber broadband users free service for up to four months. The state-run telco offers both DSL as well as FTTH services to customers across India. BSNL has announced that it will offer four months of free service to users if they pay for 36 months (3 years) in advance. Thus, after paying for 36 months, the consumers will be entitled to receive service of up to 40 months.

For users who pay for 24 months (2 years), the state-run telco will offer 3 months of additional service for free. Lastly, by paying for 12 months or 1 year, the customer shall be entitled to receive 1 month of additional service for free.

Not only this, BSNL has regularised its Bharat Fibre broadband plans.

BSNL Rs 449, Rs 799, Rs 999, and Rs 1499 Plans Regularised Now

For the unaware, the term regularised means that it has now been made permanent from the telco. BSNL is known for launching/announcing promotional offers. The thing with promotional offers is that they have an expiry date. But not the regularised plans.

According to a Keralatelecom report, all of the major Bharat Fiber broadband plans from BSNL including the Rs 449 plan, Rs 779 plan, Rs 999, and Rs 1499 plan have been regularised now. This means that the customers can keep using the Rs 449 plan for as long as they want. That is why the company is also offering long-term purchase offers to the customers with these plans.

BSNL Bharat Fiber has some very competitive broadband plans. The only area where BSNL can step up is in providing more over-the-top (OTT) benefits with its high-end broadband plans. The telco’s competitors including Airtel Xstream Fiber and JioFiber provide a ton of OTT benefits with broadband plans that are in the premium range.

It is a good move from the telco since the need for fiber broadband is only going to grow in the future.