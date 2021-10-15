Nothing to Launch a Smartphone Soon

Nothing came out with the ear (1) truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones a few months back in India. The earphones were very hyped and rightly so because they came with a fresh design and basically offered the consumers a chance to stand out. Now, according to a Mobile91 report, Nothing is soon planning to come out with a smartphone. The publication got the word about the development from a popular tipster called Mukul Sharma. It is worth noting that even Carl Pie, founder, Nothing, had suggested that the young tech company will foray into other tech products.

Here’s another interesting development. Nothing will be partnering with Qualcomm to power its future products. This could mean that we can expect if Nothing was to come out with smartphones in the future, they might be powered by Qualcomm’s chipsets.

Nothing Power Bank Could be a Reality Soon Too

Mukul Sharma further told Mobile91 that Nothing is planning to launch a power bank. The product might be called ‘Nothing Power (1)’. Notably, the power bank is expected to launch before the smartphone. As per the publication’s report, the power bank might make it to the market by the end of this year or as early as a few weeks from now.

As for the smartphone, Nothing might launch it in early 2022. It will be interesting to see how a Nothing’s smartphone will be branded and launched in the market. Just what refreshing element can Nothing add to the current generation smartphones to make them stand out from the rest of the market. Nothing is by far one of the most exciting tech brands in the market today.

It is a young company. But its message to bring something fresh for the eyes and the feel is a market strategy that can rattle even the biggest companies. It will be nice to see another OnePlus moment happening with Nothing.