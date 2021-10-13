Nothing Products In Future to Use Snapdragon Platform

Nothing, the new tech venture that was founded by Carl Pei, the former OnePlus co-founder, has secured an additional investment of $50 million from private and strategic investors. Besides the investment, the company has announced that it has entered into a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies. The company revealed that the funds would be used towards research and development, which will prepare the brand to enter into new product categories that will be a part of its ecosystem. Earlier, Carl Pei hinted that Nothing would launch new products across various categories.

For now, there is no word regarding the new investors, but select names such as Axel Christofer Hedfors and Sebastian Ingrosso, who are members of the Swedish House Mafia, have also invested in the tech brand based in London.

Nothing To Use Snapdragon Platform

As per the partnership, Nothing’s future products across various categories will use the Snapdragon platform. Already, the company’s first product, the ear (1), has become a new challenger brand and has disrupted the TWS market that was flooded with sameness with its transparent design that shows the innards. Now, the company announced that it is all set to bring to life its highly anticipated ecosystem of varied tech products. It was said to combine the efficiency and power of Snapdragon mobile platforms with next-gen 5G connectivity across other categories of devices.

Nothing ear (1) Details

The first-ever product from Nothing, the ear (1) wireless earphones, was launched in August. So far, the company has shipped over 100,000 units of the TWS earphones within two months of its launch. In India, the Nothing ear (1) is available for Rs 5,499 instead of actual pricing as a part of a limited period discount on account of the festive season. Moreover, the company revealed that its offering has achieved an overwhelming response and was sold out within two minutes of its sale on Flipkart.

When it comes to its feature highlights, the Nothing ear (1) features active noise cancellation and supports wireless charging as well. To add to these, there is a mobile app for this pair of truly wireless earphones as well.