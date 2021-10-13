Dish TV Users Can Watch IPL Finals, Mens T20 World Cup for Rs 19 Only

One of the leading DTH service providers in India, Dish TV offers the best channel packs across categories for its users. Now on account of the ongoing cricket season, the service provider has introduced two-channel packs for cricket enthusiasts. With these new channel packs added to the portfolio of Dish TV, users can watch the cricket matches live by paying as low as Rs 19. Check out more details from here.

Dish TV Cricket Channel Packs

Notably, Dish TV offers two-channel packs priced at 19 per month, thereby bringing in the excitement back with the T-20 league. The first pack includes Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, and you can subscribe to it by giving a missed call to 18003157019 from the registered mobile number. On the other hand, the second pack includes Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Sports priced at Rs 19 per month. You need to subscribe to this pack by giving a missed call to 18003157018 from your registered mobile number.

This price of Rs 19 excludes the GST, and there are some related terms and conditions to it. Also, it has to be noted that the recording feature is available only on the D-7000 HD model.

How To Add New Dish TV Channels

There are many options to add new channels to Dish TV. You can do it via the Dish TV website, the mobile app or registered mobile number.

To do it online, you need to visit the official website of Dish TV and log in using your VC. Now, choose the ‘Add-on Pack’ you need from the Packs and Channels tab. Choose the channels you want to add, and these channels will be activated within minutes.

To add channels using the My Dish TV app, you need to open the app on your phone and login with your registered mobile number or VC number and the corresponding password. Now, click on the Edit Pack option seen at the bottom to see all the details of your existing pack. You will be able to add a new channel pack by clicking on the Add-Ons button or the Channel button. Choose the channel and tap on "Add".