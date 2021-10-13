OnePlus TV U1S Could Be a Steal at the Festive Price

The OnePlus TV U1S, a premium Smart TV series from OnePlus is available at an attractive price this festive season. The Smart TV has plenty of features to woo you away. Starting with the display, it comes with a 4K Ultra-HD (UHD) resolution screen that is also HDR10+ certified. This means that you will get the best colours on your TV screen and that too at the highest quality.

The OnePlus TV U1S is available starting at a price of Rs 43,999 on the official website of the company. There are three variants of the Smart TV in the store - 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. The Smart TV is available at a Rs 3,000 instant discount if purchased through an ICICI Bank credit card and credit and debit card EMI. The same offer is also applicable for the Kotak Bank cardholders. There is also a 10% cash back on select American Express cards and six months of no-cost EMI available with Bajaj Finserv.

Let’s take a look at the specifications of the Smart TV and see what makes it really special.

OnePlus TV U1S Specifications and Price

First of all, if you are purchasing the Smart TV directly from the website of the company, you can get it with a 1-year warranty. The 50-inch model is priced at Rs 43,999, the 55-inch model is priced at Rs 49,999, and the 65-inch model is priced at Rs 66,999.

The OnePlus TV U1S runs on the Android TV platform with OxygenPlay 2.0 on top. It comes with a premium bezel-less design and a 4K panel on top. There is a four-unit speaker system with a 30W output included in the 65-inch model. As for the other two smaller variants (55-inch and 50-inch), the Smart TVs come with a dual-unit speaker with the same power output of 30W.

All of these are great offers available for customers directly on the website of the company.