Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch Date Likely Pegged for October 2021

The South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to launch the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on October 20. While the company has not revealed what announcements will be made at the event next week, sources from the Taiwanese supply chain suggest that the company will unveil the high rumoured Samsung Galaxy S21 FE at the event. This speculation comes amidst the cancellation claims about the device.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Release Date

As per a report by PhoneArena citing the tipster Lanzuk, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could be launched on October 20, 2021. Furthermore, the source adds that the company will start accepting the pre-booking of the upcoming smartphone soon after the event. Besides this, the actual release date of the Galaxy S21 FE in the global markets is not known though it is speculated to be released on October 29 in select regions.

Furthermore, the report also noted that some accessories have already been supplied to the key markets hinting at the imminent launch of the smartphone. While Samsung is said to be facing issues due to the shortage of chipset, the speculations point out that the Galaxy S21 FE is entering mass production. However, we have been coming across contrary reports hinting that it is all set to be cancelled.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Rumored Specs

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be the sequel to the Galaxy S20 FE launched last year. It will be a toned-down variant of the Galaxy S series flagship smartphone and will retain flagship-grade specs and features. Being an affordable model as compared to the other S series flagships, this one will come with high-end hardware and tweaked camera and display specs among others.

For now, rumour mills point out that this smartphone could be launched with the octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor instead of the Exynos chipset due to the ongoing supply chain issues. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same for now. As per reports, the upcoming Samsung smartphone could be priced at 700,000 won (nearly Rs 44,500). Given that the company could be launched on October 20, more details could be revealed in the meantime.