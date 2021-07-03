Much Anticipated Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Visits FCC, Launch Imminent

Samsung seems to have a lot of products scheduled for launch, from foldables to smartphones to wearable devices; a whole load of products might just be dropped in the coming months.

Out of them, two noteworthy ones include the foldables, which include the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, as well as a new smartwatch that should be part of the Active lineup of products.

Amongst all these products, one that might skip your mind is the Fan Edition of the Samsung Galaxy S21. We do not have any idea as to when it may be launched but, it seems that the wait for the same might not be as long as one would expect since the device or something similar to what it is has passed FCC.

What Do We Know Via the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE FCC Listing

The FCC site on Saturday published a certification page for a smartphone with the model number SM-G990U, which has long been connected to the S21 FE.

Do note that the Samsung Galaxy S21 in the US was launched under the model number SM-G991U, which resembles the latest listing to quite some extent.

The FCC documents further reveal that the phone in question will come with support for mmWave 5G. This is great news for anyone who was perplexed as to whether or not the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE would be restricted to the lower Sub-6 based 5G.

The listing also includes information that reveals the smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 888 SoC, which goes under the model number Snapdragon SM8350 as well as offer Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC support and Wireless Power Transfer that indirectly suggests support for wireless charging. The device could also make use of a 45W charging as 45W charging support is listed in the report.

Whilst the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with support for MST as per the FCC listing; no such mention was present for the S21 FE or a device that is part of the S-series of devices.

It is worthwhile to note that when a phone passes through FCC, it is a sign of an imminent launch, and with this listing, we can expect the device to launch in either July or early August, given that the device is indeed the much anticipated Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.