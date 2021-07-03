Technology Innovations That Changed the World

There have been a number of innovations in the technology industry that have completely changed the course of this world. The technology industry has been on a major boom for the past couple of decades, thanks to these breakthrough innovations. The future growth prospect of the technology industry shows an upward trend as well. These innovations still drive and promote upgrades in today’s technological scenario. On the one hand, there are innovations that are groundbreaking and quickly turn things around. On the other side, there are innovations that lay the foundation for future advancements and upgrades. Here are some innovations in the tech space that have stuck around.

World Wide Web Is a Collection of Webpages

We all browse a number of websites on a daily basis. Every website on the internet starts with three w’s. WWW stands for World Wide Web, and it was invented by Sir Tim Berners Lee in 1989. The World Wide Web is a collection of web pages on an interconnected network of computers. World Wide Web, also popularly known as the Web, has made the world boundaryless and transformed it into a global village. Everything we do on the internet today is because of the world wide web.

Fibre Optics Is the Latest Data Transmitting Technology

Internet Service Providers are companies that provide and deliver internet at your doorstep. The internet bandwidth is delivered to consumers using mediums like cables or wireless radio signals. For the past few years, ISPs used copper cables to transmit data. However, it had a few drawbacks like high costs of maintenance and unreliable connections. Fibre optics are made of thin strands of glass fibres and can provide high-speed internet over long distances. Fibre optics are easier to install and require less maintenance.

Drones Have Revolutionalised Aerial Photography

While drones have become popular only recently, they have been around for more than a century. Drones are unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) that have given humanity more than just stunning aerial photography. Drones have been used by the government for surveillance and mapping for a very long time. Other use cases of drones include inspection, science and research, security as well as in search and rescue missions.

Virtual Reality Is an Artificial Three Dimensional World

A revolutionary innovation that is standing at our doorstep is Virtual Reality. Virtual Reality or VR is still an innovation of the future as it still hasn’t been able to spread widely. VR can immerse its user in an artificial three-dimensional world created by a computer. Using special electronic equipment, VR can enable a simulated environment that would feel like a real-life situation. VR has made its entry into various sectors like entertainment, education, fashion, sports, business, military and scientific visualisation.