Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has been working at a guns-blazing speed to intensify its presence all across the country. The public telecom operator has already been doubling down on its broadband connections and has had a meteoric month on the back of 1.1 lakh new connections. However, the telecom operator is also serious about its new prepaid subscribers. First, the news of free 4G SIM in the Kerala circle, and now it is also giving incentives to the retailers to work hard to drive new SIM cards and First Recharge Coupon (FRCs) sale. In a new update, we have come to know that BSNL will be offering Rs 200 as commission to the retailers who get a new SIM card activated.

BSNL Raises Commission to Rs 200

It is worth noting that the news of BSNL offering commission on new SIM card sales is not unheard of. BSNL has been offering this commission for a long time now. But the rates of this commission have always varied. This comes as a good sign since the commission rate has gone up by Rs 20 as compared to the previous figure.

Previously, the On The Fly (OTF) commission was fixed at Rs 180 for the DSAs / OCSCs / REDs. But, now it has been raised again to Rs 200 per SIM activation, which was the first figure with which BSNL has debuted this commission for the retailers.

Applicability on Rs 249 FRC

Another caveat in this scheme is that the retailers should sell the Rs 249 FRC, which is a very popular First Recharge Coupons with new BSNL subscribers. This plan is a very attractive one as its offers 2GB daily data for 60 days. Along with this, the subscribers will be able to enjoy free unlimited calling.

Also, if you are worried about the daily calling being limited to 250 minutes a day, then you should not think about the same because those days are behind BSNL, and now the public telecom operator is also offering truly unlimited calling.

Hence, if you are a DSAs / OCSCs / REDs of BSNL, then it’s a good time for intensifying the sales. Even for the subscribers, this is good news since the BSNL 4G SIMs are now being offered free of cost in a lot of circles.