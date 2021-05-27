Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom operator, has just added 15 MHz of spectrum in Kerala. This is the third state in Southern India that Airtel has deployed additional spectrum in recently. With the deployment of additional spectrum, the quality of network services of Bharti Airtel in the state is bound to go up.

Airtel has added 5 MHz of spectrum in the 1800 MHz band and 10 MHz of spectrum in the 2300 MHz band. It is worth noting that Airtel had acquired spectrum across the 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, and 2300 MHz band in the recently held auctions.

Airtel and Jio Adding Spectrum Rapidly in Multiple States

It is worth noting that yesterday, Reliance Jio had also announced that it was adding 20 MHz of spectrum in Kerala. The Ambani led telco added 5 MHz of spectrum in the 850 MHz band, 5 MHz of spectrum in the 1800 MHz band and the remaining 10 MHz of spectrum in the 2300 MHz band.

Both Jio and Airtel have been adding spectrum in multiple states rapidly to enhance the quality of their networks. With the newly added spectrum, both the companies are positioned to offer less congested networks, better speeds and connectivity to their customers.

Airtel has spectrum across the 1800 FDD, 2100 FDD, 2300 TDD, and 900 FDD bands meaning it is well-positioned to offer 5G services in India by leveraging its 4G spectrum. For the unaware, just a few days back, Airtel announced that it had added 5 MHz of spectrum in Tamil Nadu and 11.2 MHz of spectrum in Karnataka.

All of the states mentioned above fall under the Southern region of India. With the recent spectrum deployments, the top two operators are ensuring that their customers in South India get the best quality network services.

Bharti Airtel is further ensuring that it is also up to speed with Reliance Jio when it comes to spectrum deployment across various states. This will help Airtel keep stay head-to-head in competition with Jio when it comes to providing the best network to its users. Both Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are further expected to deploy more spectrum to other states in the coming days to enhance their network services across India.