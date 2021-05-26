Reliance Jio is the number one telecom operator of the country for a reason. The telco has just deployed additional spectrum in the state of Kerala to enhance the quality of telecom services in the area. Jio has been enhancing its spectrum portfolio in multiple states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. It looks like the telco is focusing on the Southern India quite heavily by doubling its spectrum holding in the above-mentioned states to enhance the quality of networks that its users living in the concerned telecom areas get. Now Jio has deployed a total of 20 MHz of spectrum in Kerala across multiple bands.

Reliance Jio Deploys 20 MHz of Spectrum in Kerala

It is worth noting that Reliance Jio had acquired 5 MHz of spectrum in the 850 MHz band, 5 MHz of spectrum in the 1800 MHz band, and 10 MHz of spectrum in the 2300 MHz band in Kerala in the recently held auctions. The telco had said that it had further acquired the right to use the spectrum across 22 telecom circles of the country.

Jio has deployed the concerned spectrum across its 12,000+ sites present in the state. Post the deployment of the spectrum, the bandwidth provided by the network in the 850 MHz and 1800 MHz bands has doubled, and the bandwidth in the 2300 MHz band has improved by 25%.

This will allow Reliance Jio users in the state to leverage better 4G networks for connecting with the world. The said move should reduce the network congestion effects during peak hours, and the enhanced bandwidth and connectivity will allow users working and learning from home to get a seamless network experience.

For the unaware, Reliance Jio has over 10.3 million subscribers in the state. Since the numbers are only expected to grow from here, the move from the telco can be termed as timely. Jio is aiming to expand its 4G networks by 15% in Kerala in 2021. The telco’s low tariffs and great coverage makes it an attractive option for the operators not only in Kerala but around the country. Jio is expected to deploy more spectrum in other states of the country in the coming days.