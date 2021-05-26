Vodafone Idea Offering 10 Minutes of Free Voice Calling

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is texting users about 10 minutes of free voice calling that they are eligible to receive. However, there is a chance that this could be a region-specific thing. One of our community members received the text from Vi, who lives in the Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh telecom circle. As per the text, the telecom operator is offering 10 minutes of free voice calling for the next 10 days to the user. However, there might be a catch to the offer.

10 Minutes of Free Voice Calling Might be For Connecting With Vi Numbers Only

The company in the text says that the user gets 10 minutes of free voice calling on any Vi number. Now there is no specification whether the user can call ‘from’ any Vi number to any other operator’s number or whether the free call is only applicable when the user is calling ‘to’ a Vi number.

However it is, the 10 minutes of free calling is being provided by Vodafone Idea (Vi), and it is a good thing given the pandemic situation in the country. People who don’t know how to recharge online or can hardly step out to meet their regular vendor can now relax for a few more days and make the important calls without worrying about not recharging.

If you haven’t received the free 10 minutes voice calling voucher from the telco, it might mean that it is for select users. However, this is not the only thing that Vi is doing for the users to help them with the pandemic.

Vi Offering this Pack for Free

Vi is also offering its Rs 49 pack for free to its low-income customers in the country. In addition to this, the company is doubling the benefits of the Rs 79 pack so that the user doesn’t face any shortage of minutes or data when he/she is trying to connect with his/her loved ones.

With the free Rs 49 pack, Vi users will be eligible to get the regular benefits of the plan, which include Rs 38 worth of talktime and 100MB of data for 28 days. The Rs 79 pack, on the other hand, comes with double benefits now, which are talktime of Rs 128 and 200MB data for 28 days.