Vi Is Offering Rs 49 Pack for Free, Rs 79 Pack With Double Benefits

Vi, better known as Vodafone Idea is one of India’s leading telecom operator and has been one of the front runners for quite some time. Today, it announced its plan to offer special Covid-19 relief offers for around 60 million low-income customers in a bid to help them stay connected at all times during the 2nd wave of Covid.

This is the second time a telecom provider in India is offering such a plan, with Airtel has recently announced a similar plan to provide some relief to its low-income customers.

Vi To Offer Free Packs, New Combo Voucher

As part of its special relief offer, the company will be providing its Rs 49 pack for free to its 60 million+ low-income customers during the second wave of COVID-19. The pack offers Talktime of Rs 38 and 100MB of data with a validity of 28 days. With the plan, Vi hopes to enable its customers to stay connected during these tough times.

Furthermore, the company is also launching a new combo voucher, called RC79 which offers huge benefits to large bases of India’s population. The special recharge comes with double Talktime of Rs 128 (Rs 64+64) and 200MB of data for 28 days, but do note that this is for a limited period of time.

For those of you unaware, as mentioned above, Airtel also announced that it would be offering its Rs 49 pack for free to its low-income customers who might be plagued by financial issues in these tough times. It will also offer the Rs 79 plan with double benefits, much like Vi India.

Much like Vi, Airtel is also offering Rs 38 of talktime and 100MB of data for 28 days, with the pack on offer for free. The Rs 79 plan comes with Rs 128 of talktime and 200MB of data for a span of 28 days. Once these benefits end, users will have to pay 60 paise per minute for calls and extra data would cost 50 paise per MB.

Reliance too is offering special benefits for the JioPhone, wherein users will get up to 10 minutes of talktime for free and a buy-one-get-one offer on the plan that the user buys, meaning that if you buy a certain plan, you will get the same plan for free which will be queued for use post the end of the first pack.

These moves come at a time of turmoil within the country, especially considering how vicious the second wave of COVID has been to the lower sections of society and, these plans will ensure that they remain connected to their loved ones despite these troubled times.