HONOR MagicBook 14 and 15 Sporting 11th Gen Intel Chips Launched Globally

Huawei has been under immense scrutiny in recent months, from being banned from the US due to security concerns to losing access to Google’s GMS services, the instances that have occurred have left the company’s smartphone businesses in shambles.

What Huawei and HONOR have to support their business is the laptop side of things, since the company has been quite well known for its offerings, most of which are popular in the Asian market. The Mate Book series is one of the company’s best series, offering amazing features and hardware at a certain price segment.

Today it was announced that HONOR would be rolling out its MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 laptops on a global scale with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core Tiger Lank processors paired with Intel’s Iris XE graphics. For those of you unaware, the MagicBook 14 was launched in India back in 2020.

HONOR MagicBook 14, MagicBook 15 Specifications

Key specifications of the HONOR MagicBook 14 and 15 include 11th Gen Intel Core Tiger Lake processors which are paired with the company’s latest Iris Xe graphics and up to 10.5 hours of battery life. The display on these devices are Eye Comfort HONOR FullView Displays which come with enhanced eye protection.

The laptops will also sport 2X2 MIMO dual-antenna designs for faster and smoother transfer speeds. They also support the latest version of Wi-Fi, which is Wi-Fi 6. The MagicBooks also come with unique features that allow for easy multi-tasking and feature fingerprint sensors on the power button for ease of use.

HONOR’s MagicBook 14 and 15 come with FHD+ panels with an aspect ratio of 16:9 with a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and up to 300 nits of brightness. The devices are also TUV Rheinland certified.

For power, the devices make use of either a Core i5-1135G7 quad-core chip or an i7-1165G7 chip. In terms of storage, the devices have up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM coupled with 512GB of PCIe NVME SSD storage. There are also dual heat pipes and a cooling fan to maintain optimal performance.

In terms of I/O, the devices offer a 3.5mm headphone jack, a fingerprint sensor, a USB 3.2 Gen1 port, one USB 2.0 port and an HDMI port. For the webcam, the MagicBook 14 and 15 use a Pop-up webcam which also provides additional security. The keyboard is also backlit for ease of use.

The MagicBook 14 weighs 1.38 kgs whilst the MagicBook 15 weighs approximately 1.56 kg. The former houses a 56Wh battery with up to 10.5 hours of battery life and 65W fast charging, with the latter sporting a 42Wh battery with up to 7.6 hours of battery life.

The HONOR MagicBook 14 and 15 come with an aluminium body in a Space Grey hue with the MagicBook 14 starting at €849.90 (Rs. 75,820 approx.) for the 11th Gen Intel i5-1135G7 with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD with the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 complete with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD priced at €1199.90 (Rs. 1,07,040 approx.).

The MagicBook 15 on the other hand is priced at €949.90 (Rs. 84,740 approx.) for the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD. Both devices will be available in UK, Germany and France starting May 18.