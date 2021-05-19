SITI Broadband 50 Mbps Plan Is What People Needed

In the last few years, multiple broadband companies have risen up and made their name in the market. There are several companies that offer their users entry-level broadband plans for less than Rs 500 per month. JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber, and BSNL Bharat Fibre are a few of the brands that offer such entry levels plans with 30 Mbps and 40 Mbps speeds. However, a lot of companies have missed the sweet spot of 50 Mbps speeds and either offer 30 Mbps or 40 Mbps speeds and then directly offer 100 Mbps or 75 Mbps plans.

However, SITI Broadband has addressed the needs of these users, and there is a 50 Mbps broadband plan offered by the company, which offers a ton of benefits. Let’s take a look at this plan and understand how much it costs and what it brings for the users.

SITI Broadband 50 Mbps Plan Details

SITI Broadband offers a 50 Mbps broadband plan in the city of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The same plan might be available in other circles of India as well. This 50 Mbps plan from the company costs Rs 499 per month (exclusive of taxes). With tax included, the total amount that a user needs to pay for the plan is Rs 589.82.

There is a fair usage policy (FUP) limit applicable on the data offered by the plan; however, the company has not mentioned the exact amount of data that’s offered to the users. Further, the company awards users with more benefits when they purchase the plan for the long term.

Users purchasing this plan for 6 months will get 1 month of service free from the company. Further, users who purchase this plan for 10 months will get 2 months of service for free. This means that customers will essentially be purchasing the 12 months or 1-year plan from the company by paying for only 10 months.

SITI Broadband Terms and Conditions You Should Know

There is an activation cost that the company charges from the user if he/she goes for a modem or router that’s provided by SITI Broadband. However, in case the user goes for his/her own router, then the activation charge is cancelled by the company. Also, the company doesn’t refund the charges to the customers.

There is also a security deposit involved that will be only refundable to the customer in case he/she had the connection for more than 3 months. All the plans from the company come with a pre-defined FUP limit but like mentioned above; the company hasn’t explicitly mentioned what that FUP limit is.