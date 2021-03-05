Vodafone Idea Long Term Prepaid Plans You Must Check Out

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is offering users a plethora of options in the prepaid domain. Users can select from multiple unlimited voice and data plans in addition to data only and voice-only plans. Today, we are going to look at some of the prepaid plans from Vi which are the best for the long-term. We will focus on plans which come with unlimited data, unlimited voice calling, and some over-the-top (OTT) benefits as well. We have shortlisted four plans from the telco which are the best for the long-term, these plans are – Rs 1,197, Rs 1,499, Rs 2,399, and Rs 2,595.

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans for Long Term

The Rs 1,197 plan comes with a validity of 180 days (6 months). This plan offers users 1.5GB daily data and comes with ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ offer and an OTT benefit of Vi Movies & TV.

The second, Rs 1,499 plan comes with a validity of 365 days (1-year) and offers only 24GB data along with a free subscription to Vi Movies & TV.

The Rs 2,399 plan carries a validity of 365 days (1-year) and offers 1.5GB daily data to the users. It packs the ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ offer as well.

Lastly, the Rs 2,595 plan offers users 2GB daily data and also comes with a validity of 365 days (1-year). This plan ships with the OTT benefit of ZEE5 Premium for 1 year along with free access to the Vi Movies & TV app. It also packs the ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ offer.

All of the plans offer users unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day except for the Rs 1,499 plan as it offers a total of 3,600 SMS to the users. Further, the Rs 1,499 plan is the only one that doesn’t get the benefit of ‘Binge all Night’ from Vi.

For the unaware, the ‘Binge all Night’ benefit allows Vi users to consume unlimited data without any limits from 12 AM to 6 AM every night.