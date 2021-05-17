In a short period, JioFiber has become one of the prominent fibre internet service providers (ISPs) of India. JioFiber is the broadband arm of Reliance Jio that offers very competitive internet plans to users with over-the-top (OTT) benefits and unlimited data. Note that every plan comes with a fair usage policy (FUP) limit on data.

Because of the lockdowns, the need for a strong internet connection that can fulfil every need of a user, including 4K content streaming, has increased. JioFiber offers users broadband plans that can be used for streaming high-quality content. Let’s take a look at all of them.

JioFiber Broadband Plans for Streaming

There are three plans that an average user can purchase from JioFiber to fulfil his/her streaming needs. These plans come with 150 Mbps, 300 Mbps, and 500 Mbps speeds. All the plans come with 3.3TB FUP data along with unlimited voice calling.

The download and upload speeds with both the plans are symmetrical so that users get a consistent internet experience from the company.

The 150 Mbps plan comes for Rs 999 per month (exclusive of taxes) and offers users OTT subscriptions of Amazon Prime Video, Hoichoi, Voot Select, Voot Kids, ShemarooMe, Discovery+, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, ALT Balaji, JioSaavn, JioCinema, Eros Now, Lionsgate Play, and more.

The other two plans with 300 Mbps and 500 Mbps speeds come with all the same OTT benefits, but they have an added benefit of Netflix. It is a standard Netflix subscription that costs Rs 649 per month.

The 300 Mbps plan comes for a monthly cost of Rs 1,499, and the 500 Mbps plan comes for a monthly cost of Rs 2,499. None of the prices is inclusive of GST.

These three plans are perfect for streaming for multiple reasons. One, they offer great downloading speeds, which mean you can play 4K content on multiple devices all at the same time. Even if you have a big family, you won’t have to face issues such as network congestion because of the high bandwidth.

Second, the OTT benefits that come with the plans will ensure that you won’t have to purchase standalone subscriptions of different platforms to stream content. This will help you save a lot of money. Further, users are eligible to receive the Jio Set-Top Box (STB) with their connection so that they can stream content from their favourite OTT platforms directly on their TVs.

Lastly, the amount of data that’s offered with the broadband plans is enough to help users stream and download their favourite shows without worrying about exhausting monthly data. These are the reasons why the above-mentioned plans make for the perfect case for users who have serious streaming needs.