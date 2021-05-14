Vodafone Idea Behind Jio in Downloading Speeds in April

According to the assessment done by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Reliance Jio provided the fastest downloading speeds in the month of April 2021. The telco trumped Vodafone Idea (Vi) to offer the fastest speeds. However, Vodafone Idea offered the fastest upload speeds during the same time.

It is worth noting that Jio provided a faster network experience by a long margin to its users when compared with the speeds offered by the other telcos. The sector regulator releases reports for Vodafone and Idea separately even though the operators have merged.

As per a PTI report, TRAI said that Jio offered the fastest speeds during April, followed by Vodafone, Idea, and at last Bharti Airtel.

Downloading Speeds Offered by Vodafone Idea, Jio, and Airtel

At the top stood Reliance Jio offering a downloading speed of 20.1 Mbps, followed by Vodafone, which offered 7 Mbps speed, Idea at the third with 5.8 Mbps, and Airtel at the bottom with 5 Mbps. The report doesn’t mention anything about the speeds offered by the state-run telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

Vodafone, however, was much ahead of the other operators when it came to providing the best uploading speeds. In upload speeds, Vodafone led the charts followed by Idea, Jio, and at last Airtel.

Vodafone users got upload speeds of 6.7 Mbps, and Idea users got upload speeds of 6.1 Mbps, not much of a difference. Reliance Jio at the third position offered 4.2 Mbps upload speed, and Airtel offered the slowest uploading speed of 5 Mbps.

Both the downloading and uploading speeds have a different role to play in a user’s overall internet experience. It is worth noting that Vodafone Idea’s network has been declared as the fastest by Ookla for consecutive quarters.

The results from TRAI reflect the advantage of the additional spectrum that Jio is getting. This would be good news for the users and the fans of the company since it wasn’t expected that Jio would deliver the fastest downloading speeds to the users, at least until some time.

It is strange to see Bharti Airtel providing the least downloading and uploading speeds to the users despite boasting of a quality network.