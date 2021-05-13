Vaio SE14, SX14 With 4K Display, 11th Gen Intel Processors Debut in India

Sony, a company known in 2021 for its gaming consoles and cameras, was once known for its laptops, which were offered under the Vaio branding. This did not last for long, however, as they were discontinued in the early 2010s.

The company, which was sold to an investment firm in 2014, seems to have had a change of thought, having revamped its Vaio lineup in India with a laptop back in 2020 and, more recently, planning to add two more devices to its portfolio.

Vaio announced on Thursday that it is adding two laptops to its portfolio in India, namely the Vaio SE14 and Vaio SX14. Both devices will be sold via Amazon and come with features such as a 4K display, SuperFin cooling tech and Intel 11th gen processor, amongst others.

Vaio SE14 Specifications

The Vaio SE14 changes things up with a minimalist design, with a complete metal and plastic build. The device is powered by the latest-gen Intel i5 processor, with a 14-inch FHD+ display, complete with a backlit keyboard.

Key offerings include 12 hours of battery life and Windows 10 Home as the OS. I/O is nothing to worry about, as the laptop comes with an HDMI port, USB 3.2 ports, a Type-C port, Thunderbolt 4 ports, a Micro SD card reader, a headphone jack and Bluetooth 5.0.

There is a 1080p IR webcam to the top of the display and a fingerprint sensor for added protection.

Vaio SX14 Specifications

The more expensive Vaio SX14 packs in a 4K display, which is a 14-inch panel, complete with Dolby Audio speakers for the best media consumption experience. For power, the device depends on Intel’s 11th gen Core i7 processor.

Connectivity options consist of a USB Type-C port, USB-A port, an HDMI port, a VGA connector and a LAN connection. Storage is not an aspect to worry about, as the device comes with up to 1TB of storage, with a battery life of up to 7.5 hours.

The laptop runs on Windows 10 Pro, unlike the cheaper SE14, which runs on the rather common Windows 10 Home.

As for the pricing, the cheaper Vaio SE14 will be available for Rs 88,990, with the Vaio SX14 priced at Rs 1,72,990. Sales commence from May 16.