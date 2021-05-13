Realme launched its budget segment smartphone the Realme 8 in the Indian smartphone market earlier this year. The handset was launched in the country with a starting price of Rs 14,999 and now the company has announced a price cut of Rs 500 for the Realme 8 4G variant. After the price slash, the smartphone is cheaper than the newly launched Redmi Note 10S. The Realme 8 comes with highlighted features like a massive 5,000mAh battery, 30W fast charging support, MediaTek processor, and a lot more among others. Let’s have a closer look at the latest price drop of the Realme 8.

Realme 8 New Price in India

According to the company, the Realme 8 received a price drop of Rs 500 and the new effective price starts at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage on Flipkart. While the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is up for grabs at Rs 15,499 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Cyber Black colour option model is available for grabs at Rs 16,499.

To recall, Xiaomi has launched its Redmi Note 10S today in India at a starting price of Rs 14,999 for the 6GB +64GB storage variant. While, the 8GB +128GB model is up for grabs at Rs 16,999. The price drop makes the Realme 8 cheaper than the newly launched Redmi Note 10s.

Realme 8 Specifications

The Realme 8 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The handset offers a peak brightness of 1000nits along with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, clubbed with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The smartphone packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support and runs on Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. As far as cameras are concerned, the Realme 8 features a quad-camera setup placed at the top-left corner of the rear panel. The camera module consists of a 64MP primary camera + 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 2 MP macro lens + 2MP monochrome sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront, it houses a 16MP front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.