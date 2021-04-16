Realme 8 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 Launch Date Confirmed

Realme is all set to launch a new smartphone in the Indian market to strengthen its hold in the country. Earlier today, the company has officially confirmed the launch date of its upcoming Realme 8 5G smartphone. According to the company, the smartphone is going to launch in India a day after getting official in the Thailand market. Later the company has also confirmed that the handset will be powered by India’s first-ever MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor. Let’s have a closer look at the launch details of the upcoming Realme 8 5G smartphone.

Realme 8 5G Launch Date Confirmed

According to the official Realme Twitter post, the company has confirmed the launch of the Realme 8 5G on April 22, 2021, in India. The launch event will kick off at 12:30 PM IST and it will be live-streamed on Realme’s official YouTube channel and the live updates will appear on all the official social media handles.

Going with the previous reports, the Realme 8 5G is a rebranded variant of the Realme V13 5G and it is said to be the first smartphone in India to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. As per the Flipkart microsite listing, the handset is confirmed to arrive with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is said to launch with an aspect ratio of 20:9, peak brightness of 600 nits and a punch-hole cutout design to accommodate the selfie camera sensor.

Furthermore, the Flipkart teaser confirmed that the handset will be backed by 128GB onboard storage and users can also expand it up to 1TB via a microSD card. The Flipkart listing also suggests that the handset runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. The smartphone will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded on the power button. The Realme 8 5G is also confirmed to be fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery. It would be interesting to see at what price point the company is going to launch the smartphone in India.