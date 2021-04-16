Oppo A74 5G Launch Date For India Confirmed

Oppo A74 5G was rumoured to launch in India soon according to some leaks and now it has been confirmed, since a landing page for the smartphone has surfaced on Amazon India. The Amazon listing verifies that the phone will be officially launched on April 20 at noon (IST). However, speculations started surfacing that the upcoming handset might be a rebranded version of the Oppo A93 5G phone, that made its debut in China earlier this year. To familiarise yourself with Oppo A74 5G’s specifications and price keep reading until the end.

Oppo A74 5G Specifications Verified Via The Amazon Listing

The Amazon India’s listing revealed that Oppo A74 5G will have a punch-hole display and a side-facing fingerprint scanner. Oppo had launched the Oppo A74 5G for the Southeast Asian markets recently but the specifications for the Indian one might not be the same since it is being speculated that the upcoming handset will be a rebranded version of China’s Oppo A93 5G.

Oppo A74 5G Expected Features

The Oppo A74 5G is expected to feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen that delivers an FHD+ resolution and supports 90Hz refresh rate. It is also expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 480 chipset and 6GB of RAM. It is likely to come with 128GB of inbuilt storage with a microSD card slot and preinstalled ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 OS.

The upcoming A74 5G is also assumed to pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. For selfies, it might feature a front-facing camera of 16MP. The triple-lens rear camera is likely to come with a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP depth assist lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The A74 5G for the Southeast Asian countries however features a quad-camera setup and therefore has an additional camera with 8MP. But it is unsure as of now if, in India, it will be launched with the same features. Moreover, the price is unknown as well. The Chinese manufacturer nevertheless might announce some of the other features before the official announcement.