Poco X3 Pro Launched: Snapdragon 860 SoC, Android 11 and 120Hz Display in Tow

Poco has introduced a new smartphone called the Poco X3 Pro. It is the first phone in the world to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset. Specifications of the Poco X3 Pro are very similar to the Poco X3 that was launched in India and other markets. The phone rocks a 6.7-inch 120Hz screen and it boots Android 11 out of the box. The Poco X3 Pro could be the phone that Poco India will launch on March 30 for under Rs 20,000. Apart from the Poco X3 Pro, Poco also launched Poco F3 which is basically a rebranded Redmi K40 5G with Snapdragon 870 chipset. The X3 Pro is the phone to look out for because the company is teasing that it will replicate the same success as the Poco F1. A Poco can only beat a Poco, says Poco India.

Poco X3 Pro: Specifications and Features

As noted, the Poco X3 Pro shares a lot of similarities with the Poco X3 (design and majority of hardware specs). The Poco X3 Pro flaunts a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. If that sounds familiar, yes, they are the same display specs as the Poco X3. At the heart of the Poco X3 Pro, we have the Snapdragon 860 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone comes in two configurations- 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.

As for the cameras, the Poco X3 Pro rocks a quad-camera system on the rear with a 48MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and two 2MP sensors. Towards the front, Poco has added a 20MP shooter for capturing selfies. The X3 Pro also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

This Android 11 laden device is backed by a 5120mAh battery and has support for 33W fast charging. Other features of the Poco X3 Pro include Hi-Res Audio, stereo speakers and it lacks 5G support. Connectivity options on the Poco X3 Pro include 4G LTE, VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a USB Type-C port.

Poco X3 Pro: Pricing and Availability

Inline with Poco’s aggressive pricing strategy, the Poco X3 Pro is also priced very well. The 6GB+128GB variant costs just EUR 249 (approx, Rs 21,600), and the 8GB+256GB variant will retail for EUR 299 (approx. Rs 25,900). The base variant will be available at just EUR 199 (approx. Rs 17,250) till April 1 and that’s an incredible price for a phone with Snapdragon 8 series processor. The X3 Pro can be picked up in three colour options- Blue, Purple and Gold. The first of the phone will begin on March 24.

In India, the base variant of the Poco X3 Pro may retail for just Rs 19,999 or even Rs 18,999, considering the only major change between the Poco X3 and X3 Pro is the Snapdragon 860 chipset.