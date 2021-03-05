Poco X3 Pro With Snapdragon 860 SoC Rumoured to Launch Very Soon

Poco X3 Pro is another smartphone that’s expected to launch alongside the Poco F3 later this month. Tipster Mukul Sharma claims the Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 will be launched in global markets by the end of March. The Poco F2, aka Poco F3, is one of the much-anticipated smartphones in recent times. It is also said the Redmi K40 that went official in China last month will arrive as Poco F3 in several markets. Furthermore, another tipster going by the name Kacper Skrzypek said on Twitter that Xiaomi would launch the Redmi K40 as Mi 11X. The Chinese company Xiaomi seems to have revamped its flagship strategy and all the future high-end phones may come under the Mi brand itself. The Xiaomi Mi 11 is also expected to launch in India very soon.

Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 and Xiaomi Mi 11X to Launch in India Soon

The Poco F3 has been making rounds on the web with the same model number as Redmi K40. This essentially means the Xiaomi spin-off is looking at a possible rebrand of Redmi K40. While the Poco F3 is said to be a rebadged Redmi K40, the Poco K40 Pro could arrive as Poco F3 Pro in select markets.

Besides the Poco F3, we might also see the Poco X3 Pro launching very soon. Mukul Sharma claims the Poco X3 Pro will be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 860 chipset that will sit between the Snapdragon 855+ and the Snapdragon 865. The performance of the Snapdragon 860 could be similar to the Snapdragon 855+ though, because the already announced Snapdragon 870 delivers identical performance as the Snapdragon 865. Other rumoured features of the Poco X3 Pro include a 120Hz Full HD+ screen and a 5200mAh battery. The X3 Pro will just be a bumped up variant of Poco X3 that has features like 120Hz LCD panel, Snapdragon 732G SoC, 6000mAh battery and 64MP quad-camera setup.

Lastly, we have the Xiaomi Mi 11X series. This news is a bit surprising, but it is also convincing at the same time. Twitter user Kacper Skrzypek spotted the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro smartphones in source code of MIUI system app. The Redmi K40 will arrive in India as Mi 11X, followed by the Redmi K40 Pro as the Mi 11X Pro. And yes, the standard Mi 11 is also slated to launch in India very soon.

That being said, there’s no official confirmation from Xiaomi or Poco, so take this news with a grain of salt.